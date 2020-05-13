Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2020 – Horizon Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of HBNC opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 788.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

