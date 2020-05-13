Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CLP (CLPHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CLP (OTCMKTS: CLPHY):

5/8/2020 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – CLP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – CLP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. "

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. CLP Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

