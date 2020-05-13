Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE: MNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

5/9/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

5/8/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

5/2/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/16/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/15/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/9/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

4/8/2020 – Monmouth R.E. Inv. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,120. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

