Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Passage Bio (KROS)

5/9/2020 – Passage Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

5/4/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

