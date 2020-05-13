WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 517,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,789,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 76,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

