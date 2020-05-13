Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

