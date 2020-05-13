Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,215 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NKE traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

