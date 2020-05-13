Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in AbbVie by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 216,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 8,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 321,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 317,472 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 23,553,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

