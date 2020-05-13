Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.83. 2,291,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

