Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

