Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average is $287.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

