Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.64. 12,525,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.24, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.