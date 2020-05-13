Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 81.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

