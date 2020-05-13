Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 53,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. 11,611,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

