Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:WY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 562,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 747,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.