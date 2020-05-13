Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in April

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,878. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Whirlpool by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $10,637,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.