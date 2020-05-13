WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $44.91 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank and EXX. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.91 million and $1.60 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LBank, FreiExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.