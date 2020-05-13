Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,962 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 308,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 10,273,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,029. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

