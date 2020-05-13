Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,979. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

