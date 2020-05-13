Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 111,882,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

