Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,998,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,449,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

