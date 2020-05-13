Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. 11,132,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

