William Blair Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

