WinCash Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00014223 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $20,887.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

