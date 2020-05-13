Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.69. 820,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

