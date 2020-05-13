Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 14,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

