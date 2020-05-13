Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

