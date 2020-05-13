Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the casino operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Wynn Resorts’ ranking:

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.