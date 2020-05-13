Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 2.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. 3,134,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,345. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

