Xperi (XPER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2020 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

5/7/2020 – Xperi had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

4/30/2020 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2020 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

XPER opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Xperi Corp alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.