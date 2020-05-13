Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $32,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 273.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 178,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,305,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

