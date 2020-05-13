Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Several analysts recently commented on CATB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 27,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.