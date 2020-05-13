Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce sales of $422.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.10 million and the highest is $433.73 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $262.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $21,999,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $14,816,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

