Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.92 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce sales of $422.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.10 million and the highest is $433.73 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $262.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $21,999,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $14,816,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply