Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. EMCORE reported sales of $17.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $103.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.61 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMKR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.68.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 505,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

