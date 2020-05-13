Zacks: Analysts Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paypal reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

