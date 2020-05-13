Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $242.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the lowest is $234.52 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $227.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $850.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.00 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $892.17 million, with estimates ranging from $878.11 million to $907.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.04%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Construction Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $877.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

In other Construction Partners news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SunTx Capital Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 69.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 330,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,316,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

