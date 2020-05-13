Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $173.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $546.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.02 million to $570.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $583.06 million, with estimates ranging from $535.22 million to $630.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSII. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

