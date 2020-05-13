Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to Announce -$1.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on I. Barclays cut their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Intelsat by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 13,215,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,490. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.38. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

