Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post sales of $213.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.79 million to $217.10 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $793.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.02 million to $796.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $880.18 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $944.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.