Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.47). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $5,529,591. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 707,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

