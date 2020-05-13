Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to post sales of $191.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.32 million. TriMas reported sales of $239.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $750.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $763.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $782.78 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $795.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

TRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TriMas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. TriMas has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.