ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,875.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $26,875.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00457202 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00097704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,157 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

