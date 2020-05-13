ZelCash (ZEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

