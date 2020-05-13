ZMINE Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $104,458.09 and $1.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00351274 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008770 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003617 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.