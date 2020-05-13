ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $84,732.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00008180 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.02052027 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00173714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

