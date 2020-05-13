ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

