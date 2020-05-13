Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

