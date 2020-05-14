-$0.02 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 million, a PE ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 0.62. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,421,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 505,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.