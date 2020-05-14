$0.05 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.24. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

