-$0.11 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.07). Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 185,373 shares of company stock worth $569,377. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 26,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.